Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:47 PM
Coal shortage again halts power production at Rampal plant

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Special Correspondent

The power generation from Rampal power plant has been suspended on Sunday noon due to coal shortage, the authority said.

"The production was stopped at 3:30am on Sunday (30 July) because of a shortage of coal, production might resume when more coal arrives in the country on 8 August," Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL) Anwarul Azim told media.

According to him all procedures have been completed for importing coal.

According to the authority, the plant has been shut down six times in seven months, since its commercial operation. It's starts operation on 17 December, 2022.

"It was shut down previously on 14 January, then on 15 April, 23 April, 30 June and 16 July," BPDB official said.

Either technical glitch or shortage of coal has stopped its production time and again.

The 1,320 MW coal-fired power plants have been set up at a cost of US$2 billion and are located in Rampal, in the Bagerhat district under the Khulna division of Bangladesh.

The unit-1 of the Bangladesh-India joint venture power project was unveiled on 6 September 2022 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.


