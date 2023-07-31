Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

700 agitators held, innocents to be set free: Kamal

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent


At least 700 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes with police, violence and arson attacks during BNP's sit-in programme at the key entry points of Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

However, those who are found innocent of any wrongdoing will be released immediately, he said on Sunday.
"There are CCTVs everywhere in the capital and we are taking support of those. If police fail to arrest the attackers, people catch them and bring them before police. We are not sparing anyone," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday.

"We have achieved Bangladesh's independence through the Liberation War. The people of the country will not tolerate violence here," he said.

Replying to a question about an allegation that three people torched a bus in front of police, the home boss said, "Police caught the arsonists red-handed."

"BNP got detached from people following the arson attacks carried out in 2014-2015 and if they (BNP) do it again they will again be detached from the people of the country," the Minister added.

Despite assuring that those who weren't involved in the violence would be released immediately, Kamal could not provide the number of suspects who have been sent to court.

BNP, the main opposition party, has been conducting a campaign to press for the installation of a non-partisan government during the upcoming election. As part of the campaign, the party staged sit-ins at the entry points to the capital.

But tensions ran high as party activists clashed with the police in many parts of the city. At least three buses were torched, while law enforcement also accused BNP adherents of exploding improvised bombs and vandalising police vehicles.

Referring to the remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that Awami League released BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra and Aman after detention due to new US visa policy, the Awami League leader said, :the Prime Minister spoke clearly about the US Visa policy and we have nothing more to say.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beef price to be reduced by Tk 50 per kg from today: BDFA
Let us build a world where no one can ever be bought, sold, or exploited: UN chief
At least 39 killed by bomb blast at Pakistan political gathering
Attestation in govt job application to go: Farhad
AL's Mohiuddin Bacchu unofficially elected in Ctg-10 JS Seat by-polls
BD expatriates in Europe protest letter of six MEPs on HR
Secular Citizens condemn 14 US lawmakers letter
Gayeshwar on lunch at DB office: Finds viral video example of 'low taste'


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft