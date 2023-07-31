700 agitators held, innocents to be set free: Kamal





At least 700 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes with police, violence and arson attacks during BNP's sit-in programme at the key entry points of Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.



However, those who are found innocent of any wrongdoing will be released immediately, he said on Sunday.





"We have achieved Bangladesh's independence through the Liberation War. The people of the country will not tolerate violence here," he said.



Replying to a question about an allegation that three people torched a bus in front of police, the home boss said, "Police caught the arsonists red-handed."



"BNP got detached from people following the arson attacks carried out in 2014-2015 and if they (BNP) do it again they will again be detached from the people of the country," the Minister added.



Despite assuring that those who weren't involved in the violence would be released immediately, Kamal could not provide the number of suspects who have been sent to court.



BNP, the main opposition party, has been conducting a campaign to press for the installation of a non-partisan government during the upcoming election. As part of the campaign, the party staged sit-ins at the entry points to the capital.



But tensions ran high as party activists clashed with the police in many parts of the city. At least three buses were torched, while law enforcement also accused BNP adherents of exploding improvised bombs and vandalising police vehicles.



Referring to the remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that Awami League released BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra and Aman after detention due to new US visa policy, the Awami League leader said, :the Prime Minister spoke clearly about the US Visa policy and we have nothing more to say.

