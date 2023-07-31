Anti-mosquito product prices spiral as dengue bare fangs







Though some products are sold at lower prices, but their prices are unreasonable and their standard questionable.



Public health experts recommend the use of mosquito nets to prevent various mosquito-borne diseases including dengue.

Sources said since January this year, 225 people have died from the mosquito-borne viral fever. The number was 281 last year, 105 in 2021, seven in 2020 and 179 in 2019.



Experts and doctors have attributed this year's death rate to late hospitalisation and re-infections.

Fluid intake is the main treatment for dengue patients, they said, adding that in most cases, blood and platelets transfusions are not needed.



They suggested that those diagnosed with dengue at home take sufficient amounts of fluids and consider hospital admission if there are signs of deterioration.



Medical experts also said that many patients have a misconception about the treatment and believe getting platelet transfusion is a necessity.



Apart from mosquito nets and coils, people use different types of creams, oils and electronic products to prevent mosquito bite. But due to people's fear and increased demand, wholesale and retail traders have increased the prices of mosquito nets and coils in the market. Those concerned think that the prices of these things have increased due to the lack of government supervision and the greed for excessive profits.



While visiting different areas, including Chawk Bazar, Newmarket, Pir Yameni Market, Gulistan, Taltala Market in the capital, this correspondent found the prices and sales of mosquito nets, sprays, coils and electric coils and electronic bats have increased several times than any other time.



At the onset of dengue season, many traders are stockpiling relatively more products from the wholesale market. As a result, an artificial crisis of these products has also been created in the wholesale market.



In the wholesale mosquito coil market in Chawk Bazar, more than 50 local and foreign brands and non-branded mosquito coils are available. Among them, the prices of most locally manufactured coils range between Tk 100 to Tk 180. The price of these coils in the wholesale market is Tk 40 to Tk 80 and in the retail market each packet is selling from Tk 100 to Tk 250.



Shakil Ahmed, manager of Madina Manson in Chawk Bazar, said the price of everything has increased in the market, but the price of coils has increased less.



He also said the price of raw materials and chemicals used in making coils has doubled compared to last year. Naturally, its impact has reached the market.



Apart from this, because boosters and foreign coils of different categories are not priced, even though they are sold at a fixed price in the wholesale market, traders are selling these coils at any price in the retail market. But a month ago, the price of these coils was at least Tk 10 to Tk 30 less.



In Gulistan and Pir Yameni markets, the wholesale price of mosquito nets was found to be Tk 200 to Tk 250 for a three foot by six foot single mosquito net. Five feet by six feet double mosquito net wholesale price is Tk 400 to Tk 500 and magic mosquito net price is Tk 300 to Tk 600. Apart from this, the wholesale price of children's folding mosquito nets varies from Tk 300 to Tk 1,000. These mosquito nets are being retailed in New Market and other markets of the capital at wholesale price.



Apart from mosquito nets and coils in Gulistan and New Market of the capital, various creams, insecticides, sprays and electric products used to kill mosquitoes were seen being sold. Mosquito sprays starting from 250 grams to 800 grams from Tk 300 to Tk 1,000. Starting from 50 grams to 250 grams, mosquito cream of different companies is being sold from Tk 100 to Tk 1,800. But even a month ago, the prices of these products were very low.



Various electronic products including racket or killer bat, mosquito best killer, mosquito bulb, mosquito vaporizer are being sold in Gulistan Stadium Market. Compared to last year, the prices of these imported electronics products have also increased. The most sold racket or killer bat is being sold at Tk 500, up from Tk 350. The prices of other electronic products have also increased. Apart from this, some local companies have been seen selling imported products at higher prices. Traders are blaming the dollar and LC crisis as the reason for the increase in the prices of these products.



Khademul Islam, a wholesale trader of Pir Yameni Market, said the price of mosquito nets increases every year in the wholesale market, but it is not much. But as the demand increases, the retail traders come and increase the prices at will.



Abul Hashem, the owner of a anti-mosquito product shop named Mollah and Sons in New Market, said, "We have no choice but to increase the price at the retail level as the price has increased at the wholesale level."



Anishur Rahman Nahid, the owner of Friendship Electronics said, "Due to the dollar crisis in the country, we could not open any LC in view of this season of mosquito breeding. Importers who have brought in some products are also supplying us at extra cost."



The customers are complaining that due to the absence of any monitoring by the government or the concerned authorities, the buyers are helpless and have to buy these products at high prices. In many cases, the traders are cheating the buyers by writing unreasonable prices on the products.



