FBCCI election today

The biennial election of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is going to be held today to elect the new board of directors for the 2023-25 tenure.Of the total 80 posts of the directors, 34 (17 from chamber group and 17 from association group) are nominated and 46 are elected (23 from chamber group and 23 from association group).This year 16 directors from chamber group and 16 directors from association group have been nominated as two directors from each group were disqualified for different reasons. Moreover, the election of the chamber group will not take place as four out of 27 valid candidates withdrew their candidacy and 23 directors have been elected unopposed.The election will take place only in the association group to elect 23 directors at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today (Monday). In the election, Mahbubul Alam, the representative of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is contesting from the panel named Sammilito Oikko Parishad and Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, a representative of the Bangladesh Electrical Association, is contesting from a panel named Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad.As per the rules of the FBCCI, the next president will come from the chamber group. Mahbubul Alam is representing from the chamber group.