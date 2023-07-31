AL, associate bodies hold rallies against BNP arson, anarchy







As part of the programme, Juba League Dhaka North and South city units held constituency wise protest rally in the capital.



Meanwhile, Krishak League Dhaka South city unit held protest rally against BNP-Jamaat anti-national conspiracy at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

AL Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Champa and Krishak League President Samir Chanda led the rally.



In the rally, speakers said that the old face of BNP-Jamaat has re-emerged in the name of peaceful assembly, in the name of blockade at the entrance of the capital on Saturday. They set fire to the buses, burnt the buses and vandalized cars.

Awami League (AL) and its associate and front organs on Sunday held countrywide protest rallies and marches against BNP-Jamaat killings, conspiracies, arson and anarchy from 11:00 am to 5:00pm.As part of the programme, Juba League Dhaka North and South city units held constituency wise protest rally in the capital.Meanwhile, Krishak League Dhaka South city unit held protest rally against BNP-Jamaat anti-national conspiracy at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.AL Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Champa and Krishak League President Samir Chanda led the rally.In the rally, speakers said that the old face of BNP-Jamaat has re-emerged in the name of peaceful assembly, in the name of blockade at the entrance of the capital on Saturday. They set fire to the buses, burnt the buses and vandalized cars.