Legal notice asks govt to declare Bishwa Ijtema hub of religious tourism







The notice also demanded the appointment of a government administrator at the Markaz Mosque at Kakrail in the capital.



Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mahmudul Hasan sent the notice by post to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of Planning Ministry, Director General of Islamic Foundation, Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and head of Tabligh's Markaz Mosque at Kakrail.

The notice requested the concerned officials to take appropriate action within 30 days. Otherwise, legal action would be taken against them by filing a writ petition, the notice warned.



The notice explains that Hajj is the largest gathering of Muslims all over the world, and Bishwa Ijtema is considered the second largest congregation.



Apart from Bishwa Ijtema, the activities of Tabligh continue throughout the year, the notice said.

"Bangladesh can earn billions of dollars every year as the activities of the Bishwa Ijtema and Tabligh attract a large number of foreign Muslim tourists to Bangladesh," the notice said.



It adds: "The main obstacle to this huge potential religious tourism in Bangladesh is the inefficiency of various government ministries and institutions and the violent activities and mentality of some religious leaders. Most religious leaders in Bangladesh are more interested in politics and not in religion."



A legal notice was served on Sunday requesting the government to declare Bishwa Ijtema as "religious tourism."The notice also demanded the appointment of a government administrator at the Markaz Mosque at Kakrail in the capital.Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mahmudul Hasan sent the notice by post to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of Planning Ministry, Director General of Islamic Foundation, Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and head of Tabligh's Markaz Mosque at Kakrail.The notice requested the concerned officials to take appropriate action within 30 days. Otherwise, legal action would be taken against them by filing a writ petition, the notice warned.The notice explains that Hajj is the largest gathering of Muslims all over the world, and Bishwa Ijtema is considered the second largest congregation.Apart from Bishwa Ijtema, the activities of Tabligh continue throughout the year, the notice said."Bangladesh can earn billions of dollars every year as the activities of the Bishwa Ijtema and Tabligh attract a large number of foreign Muslim tourists to Bangladesh," the notice said.It adds: "The main obstacle to this huge potential religious tourism in Bangladesh is the inefficiency of various government ministries and institutions and the violent activities and mentality of some religious leaders. Most religious leaders in Bangladesh are more interested in politics and not in religion."