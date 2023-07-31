BNP presents financial statement to EC





BNP on Sunday presented its annual financial statement to the Election Commission (EC) for the calendar year 2022, showing Tk 5,92,04,632 as earning and Tk 3,88,33,803 as expenditure.



A BNP delegation led by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi presented the financial statement to Election Commissioner Jahangir Alam.





Both income and expenditure of BNP increased in 2022 compared to the previous year, with a surplus of Tk 2.03 crore.



Rizvi said, "Contributions from party members, personal and institutional donations and interest on FDR from the bank are the key sources of BNP's income."



In 2021, BNP's income was Tk 8,412,444 and expenditure was 19,847,171.



BNP on Sunday presented its annual financial statement to the Election Commission (EC) for the calendar year 2022, showing Tk 5,92,04,632 as earning and Tk 3,88,33,803 as expenditure.A BNP delegation led by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi presented the financial statement to Election Commissioner Jahangir Alam.The Representation of the People Order 1972, require registered political parties to present their financial statements to the Election Commission before July 31 every year.Both income and expenditure of BNP increased in 2022 compared to the previous year, with a surplus of Tk 2.03 crore.Rizvi said, "Contributions from party members, personal and institutional donations and interest on FDR from the bank are the key sources of BNP's income."In 2021, BNP's income was Tk 8,412,444 and expenditure was 19,847,171.