Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP presents financial statement to EC

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent


BNP on Sunday presented its annual financial statement to the Election Commission (EC) for the  calendar year 2022, showing Tk 5,92,04,632 as earning and Tk 3,88,33,803 as expenditure.

A BNP delegation led by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi presented the financial statement to Election Commissioner Jahangir Alam.
The Representation of the People Order 1972, require registered political parties to present their  financial statements to the Election Commission  before July 31 every year.

Both income and expenditure of BNP increased in 2022 compared to the previous year, with a surplus of Tk 2.03 crore.

Rizvi said, "Contributions from party members, personal and institutional donations and interest on FDR from the bank are the key sources of BNP's income."

In 2021, BNP's income was Tk 8,412,444 and expenditure was 19,847,171.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, associate bodies hold rallies against BNP arson, anarchy
Legal notice asks govt to declare Bishwa Ijtema hub of religious tourism
BNP presents financial statement to EC
Italian naval ship arrives in Ctg on goodwill visit
Dhaka condemns desecrating Quran, Momen tells Swedish FM
BD, India reiterate pledge to boost ties
HC urges not to raise arson terrorism issues in court
PM alerts countrymen against 2013-14 like arson terrorism


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft