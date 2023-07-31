Video
Home Back Page

Italian naval ship arrives in Ctg on goodwill visit

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, July 30: Italy Navy ship 'ITS MOROSINI' arrived at Chattogram port jetty on Sunday on a four-day goodwill visit.

Upon its arrival at Chattogram Port Jetty, Commander of Chittagong Naval Zone Chief Staff Officer Captain Foyes welcomed the officials and sailors of the ship. At this time, a well-equipped Bangladesh navy band played traditional music.

Officials of Italy embassy to Bangladesh along with senior officers of the Bangladesh navy were present to welcome the ship.

Earlier, Bangladesh Navy Ship Protyassa welcomed the visiting ship when it arrived in Bangladesh water territory.

A total of 130 officers and sailors are participating in this goodwill visit under the leadership of the ship's Commanding Officer Commander Giovanni Monno.

During the stay, the Commanding Officer of the ship will have a courtesy call on Commander of Chattogram Naval Region, Commander BN Fleet, Chairman of Chattogram Port and other senior military and civilian officials.

After the goodwill visit, the ship will leave Bangladesh on August 2.    �BSS


