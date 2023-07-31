

Italian naval ship arrives in Ctg on goodwill visit



Upon its arrival at Chattogram Port Jetty, Commander of Chittagong Naval Zone Chief Staff Officer Captain Foyes welcomed the officials and sailors of the ship. At this time, a well-equipped Bangladesh navy band played traditional music.



Officials of Italy embassy to Bangladesh along with senior officers of the Bangladesh navy were present to welcome the ship.

Earlier, Bangladesh Navy Ship Protyassa welcomed the visiting ship when it arrived in Bangladesh water territory.



A total of 130 officers and sailors are participating in this goodwill visit under the leadership of the ship's Commanding Officer Commander Giovanni Monno.



During the stay, the Commanding Officer of the ship will have a courtesy call on Commander of Chattogram Naval Region, Commander BN Fleet, Chairman of Chattogram Port and other senior military and civilian officials.



After the goodwill visit, the ship will leave Bangladesh on August 2. �BSS



