BD, India reiterate pledge to boost ties







This was decided on the sidelines of two-day Bangladesh Startup Summit-2023 at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.



Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT; Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka; and officials of 12 startups took part in the summit.

The meeting emphasised on effective implementation of the "Bridge Portal" for skill development, exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences and mutual information between entrepreneurs of the two countries. Bridge Portal is an online networking platform for startups of Bangladesh and India.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the "India-Bangladesh Startup Bridge" portal during the summit on Sunday.



The Indian startups presented their business proposals to the state minister in the meeting. After hearing their pitch, Palak said he would inform the Prime Minister about potential Indian startups and promised to take initiatives to bridge the gap between startups in Bangladesh and India.



Verma said Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh have opened the doors of new possibilities. The joint efforts of our startup community will enhance the growth of the two countries, he added.



