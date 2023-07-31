Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD, India reiterate pledge to boost ties

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh and India reiterated their commitment to strengthen collaboration in the startup sectors including expanding exchange programmes.

This was decided on the sidelines of two-day Bangladesh Startup Summit-2023 at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT; Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka; and officials of 12 startups took part in the summit.

The meeting emphasised on effective implementation of the "Bridge Portal" for skill development, exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences and mutual information between entrepreneurs of the two countries. Bridge Portal is an online networking platform for startups of Bangladesh and India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the "India-Bangladesh Startup Bridge" portal during the  summit on Sunday.

The Indian startups presented their business proposals to the state minister in the meeting. After hearing their pitch, Palak said he would inform the Prime Minister about potential Indian startups and promised to take initiatives to bridge the gap between startups in Bangladesh and India.
 
Verma said Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh have opened the doors of new possibilities. The joint efforts of our startup community will enhance the growth of the two countries, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, associate bodies hold rallies against BNP arson, anarchy
Legal notice asks govt to declare Bishwa Ijtema hub of religious tourism
BNP presents financial statement to EC
Italian naval ship arrives in Ctg on goodwill visit
Dhaka condemns desecrating Quran, Momen tells Swedish FM
BD, India reiterate pledge to boost ties
HC urges not to raise arson terrorism issues in court
PM alerts countrymen against 2013-14 like arson terrorism


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft