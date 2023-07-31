HC urges not to raise arson terrorism issues in court







During the hearing of BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's bail petition in the case of arson at Shahbag police station after the Hefazat Islam rampage on May 5 in 2013, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the comment.



The HC bench said that this court is for 18 crore people of the country and don't bring this issue (fire terror) before this court and don't harm its environment.

At one stage of hearing on the matter, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi opposed the bail of BNP leader Aslam saying that that the HC had earlier granted bail to Aslam Chowdhury in a similar case, but the Appellate Division stayed the bail order.



He also vehemently opposed his bail saying that the political unrest and arson terror has returned as BNP men again started fire terrorism.



Then, pointing its finger to the state lawyer the HC bench said that don't bring the issue of fire terrorism in the High Court as this is the court of 18 crore of people of the country.



Later, the HC bench adjourned the bail plea for two months (pending hearing) and directed the investigating officer of the case, Haroon-ur Rashid, to submit the investigation report before the court within two months.



Earlier in the day, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the High Court that Aslam Chowdhury is accused of conspiring with Israel's intelligence agency Mossad to overthrow the government.



There are many accused in this case so more time is needed to complete the investigation of the case, he said.



Then, the HC bench replied him saying that this court will not see if anyone has gone to Israel or America.



Aslam's lawyer Muhammad Masood-ul-Haq told the court that his client is accused in 39 cases and has been granted bail in 38 cases except the one filed at Shahbagh police station. Aslam Chowdhury, who is in Comilla Jail, was shown arrested in October 2021 in this case.



Another bench of the High Court issued a ruling on January 4 last year asking why Aslam should not be granted bail in this case.



Aslam Chowdhury was picked up from Khilkhet area of the capital on May 15, 2016 after allegations of plotting to overthrow the Bangladesh government with the help of Israel. After 11 days, a case was filed against him on charges of sedition.



A bench of the High Court (HC) division on Sunday urged lawyers not to raise the issue of fire terrorism in court.During the hearing of BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's bail petition in the case of arson at Shahbag police station after the Hefazat Islam rampage on May 5 in 2013, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the comment.The HC bench said that this court is for 18 crore people of the country and don't bring this issue (fire terror) before this court and don't harm its environment.At one stage of hearing on the matter, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi opposed the bail of BNP leader Aslam saying that that the HC had earlier granted bail to Aslam Chowdhury in a similar case, but the Appellate Division stayed the bail order.He also vehemently opposed his bail saying that the political unrest and arson terror has returned as BNP men again started fire terrorism.Then, pointing its finger to the state lawyer the HC bench said that don't bring the issue of fire terrorism in the High Court as this is the court of 18 crore of people of the country.Later, the HC bench adjourned the bail plea for two months (pending hearing) and directed the investigating officer of the case, Haroon-ur Rashid, to submit the investigation report before the court within two months.Earlier in the day, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the High Court that Aslam Chowdhury is accused of conspiring with Israel's intelligence agency Mossad to overthrow the government.There are many accused in this case so more time is needed to complete the investigation of the case, he said.Then, the HC bench replied him saying that this court will not see if anyone has gone to Israel or America.Aslam's lawyer Muhammad Masood-ul-Haq told the court that his client is accused in 39 cases and has been granted bail in 38 cases except the one filed at Shahbagh police station. Aslam Chowdhury, who is in Comilla Jail, was shown arrested in October 2021 in this case.Another bench of the High Court issued a ruling on January 4 last year asking why Aslam should not be granted bail in this case.Aslam Chowdhury was picked up from Khilkhet area of the capital on May 15, 2016 after allegations of plotting to overthrow the Bangladesh government with the help of Israel. After 11 days, a case was filed against him on charges of sedition.