Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC urges not to raise arson terrorism issues in court

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

A bench of the High Court (HC) division on Sunday urged lawyers not to raise the issue of fire terrorism in court.

During the hearing of BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's bail petition in the case of arson at Shahbag police station after the Hefazat Islam rampage on May 5 in 2013, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the comment.

The HC bench said that this court is for 18 crore people of the country and don't bring this issue (fire terror) before this court and don't harm its environment.

At one stage of hearing on the matter, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi opposed the bail of BNP leader Aslam saying that that the HC had earlier granted bail to Aslam Chowdhury in a similar case, but the Appellate Division stayed the bail order.

He also vehemently opposed his bail saying that the political unrest and arson terror has returned as BNP men again started fire terrorism.

Then, pointing its finger to the state lawyer the HC bench said that don't bring the issue of fire terrorism in the High Court as this is the court of 18 crore of people of the country.

Later, the HC bench adjourned the bail plea for two months (pending hearing) and directed the investigating officer of the case, Haroon-ur Rashid, to submit the investigation report before the court within two months.

Earlier in the day, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the High Court that Aslam Chowdhury is accused of conspiring with Israel's intelligence agency Mossad to overthrow the government.

There are many accused in this case so more time is needed to complete the investigation of the case, he said.

Then, the HC bench replied him saying that this court will not see if anyone has gone to Israel or America.

Aslam's lawyer Muhammad Masood-ul-Haq told the court that his client is accused in 39 cases and has been granted bail in 38 cases except the one filed at Shahbagh police station. Aslam Chowdhury, who is in Comilla Jail, was shown arrested in October 2021 in this case.

Another bench of the High Court issued a ruling on January 4 last year asking why Aslam should not be granted bail in this case.

Aslam Chowdhury was picked up from Khilkhet area of the capital on May 15, 2016 after allegations of plotting to overthrow the Bangladesh government with the help of Israel. After 11 days, a case was filed against him on charges of sedition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, associate bodies hold rallies against BNP arson, anarchy
Legal notice asks govt to declare Bishwa Ijtema hub of religious tourism
BNP presents financial statement to EC
Italian naval ship arrives in Ctg on goodwill visit
Dhaka condemns desecrating Quran, Momen tells Swedish FM
BD, India reiterate pledge to boost ties
HC urges not to raise arson terrorism issues in court
PM alerts countrymen against 2013-14 like arson terrorism


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft