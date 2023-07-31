

PM alerts countrymen against 2013-14 like arson terrorism



"I urge all to remain alert as none can harm Bangladesh by repeating 2013-14 like arson terrorism," she said.



The premier was inaugurating 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in 34 districts in eight divisions in the fifth phase joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

With the fresh ones, she has so far opened 250 mosques out of 564 being built at a cost of Taka 9435 crore across the country.



Referring to torching several buses yesterday (Saturday) by BNP, she said, "You know their character well, they are terrorists. They even yesterday torched several buses. They burnt people to death alive during 2013-14 setting fire to moving buses, launches and trains."



The prime minister said the people of the country revisited their (BNP) terrible appearance yesterday as they did arson terrorism again.



She said they (BNP) did politics in the name of Islam, but they don't have love for it. "They have no contribution to spreading and flourishing the Islam," she said.



The prime minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had initiated the work to spread the true message of Islam across the country building Islamic Foundation and allocating a piece of land in Tongi for the Tablig Jamaat.



Bangabandhu also achieved international recognition to hold the second largest Muslim gatherings in Tongi after Hajj in Saudi Arabia, she said.



The prime minister said Bangabandhu purchased Hizbul Bahar ship to make sure that the countrymen could perform the holy Hajj in Saudi Arabia at lower cost.



She said Bangladesh earned membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the sincere initiative of the Father of the Nation in 1974.



She also said her government has been doing everything possible to spread the true sense of Islam in the society building 564 model mosques across the country.



She said they have established offices of the Islamic Foundation in every district and developed the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.



The premier asked the Alem-Olema, Imam and Muazzin to preach in the mosques during the prayers particularly Jummah prayers about the social menace as the youths can stay away from militancy, terrorism, drugs, corruption and other curses.



She said, "Alem-Olema should preach in such way that youths aren't involved with militancy, terrorism and drugs".



Sheikh Hasina earlier opened 50 mosques each in the first, second, third and fourth phases on June 10, 2021, January 16, 2023, March 16, 2023, and April 17, 2023.



The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.



The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaj along with air-condition system.



There will also have registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.



State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan and its secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder spoke at the function.



PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the programme.



Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila and Fultola Upazila of Khulna district were also connected to the programme as the local lawmakers, public representatives, political parties' leaders, government officers, alem-ulama and common people were present.



A video-documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.



Being imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of the country's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country. �BSS

