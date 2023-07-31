Video
Home Back Page

Piracy Of Film Surongo

Two held, sent to jail

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Court Correspondent

Two alleged pirates of 'Surongo' movie released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda passed the order after hearing on police report.

The two counterfeiters of film Surongo are Inamul Kabir and Monir Sheikh.

After receiving a complaint, police arrested  the two on Saturday.

Sub Inspector Nurunnahar Khatun of Cyber and Special Crime Unit, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the two alleged pirates before the court with prayer to keep them in jail until the investigation was completed.

The director, producer, hero and heroine of the movie met DB chief Harun-or-Rashid on Thursday and sought legal assistance   to prevent the piracy of the movie 'Surongo'.

The film related people said 'Surongo' was released in 28 cinemas on the day of Eid-ul-Azha this year and is still running successfully across the country in 50 theatres since its release Besides, the movie is running in 31 cinemas from July 21 in India's West Bengal and has also been released in several Middle Eastern countries alongside theatres in the US and Australia.


