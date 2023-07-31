Covid-19: 59 more cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,410, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,472 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rose to 4.73 percent from Saturday's 3.91 percent as 1,248 samples were tested, DGHS said.



The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.



