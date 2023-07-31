Video
Monday, 31 July, 2023
City News

Covid-19: 59 more cases reported

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported 59 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,410, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,472 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rose to 4.73 percent from Saturday's 3.91 percent as 1,248 samples were tested, DGHS said.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    �UNB



