2 minor girls meet watery grave in Ctg







The deceased were identified as Ispa, 5, daughter of Abdur Rahim Saiful, and Jannat, 4, daughter of Sumon of Ajiullah Sukani Bari of the area.



Abul Khayer, chairman of Musapur union, said Ispa and Jannat were playing near the pond adjacent to their house around 11:30 am.

When they were not seen or heard from for a long time, their families of the both children started to search for them.



At one stage, they were found floating into the pond, said local people.



Later, they were taken to the local hospital where the doctors declared them dead. �UNB

