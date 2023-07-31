BSRC demands resignation of government







They held the programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture in the TSC premises.



At this time, leaders of the party protested the extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and cases filed against opposition political party men during the tenure of the current government.

BSRC President Bin Yamin Molla and General Secretary Ariful Islam Adib led the protest programme.



Bangladesh Students' Rights Council (BSRC) on Sunday staged a demonstration on Dhaka University (DU) campus demanding the resignation of the current government, protection of the rights to vote and safe campus for students.They held the programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture in the TSC premises.At this time, leaders of the party protested the extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and cases filed against opposition political party men during the tenure of the current government.BSRC President Bin Yamin Molla and General Secretary Ariful Islam Adib led the protest programme.