BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Sunday evening held a protest rally on Dhaka University (DU) campus against the recent violence at different places in the capital, allegedly occurred by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).Hundreds of leaders and activists of BCL central unit, DU unit, DU hall units, DU affiliated college units and other units in the capital joined the rally.Central President Saddam Hussain said the BNP does not believe in democracy."For a few days, the BNP has been instigating political unrest. BNP activists are told from abroad that people who carry out terrorist activities will be awarded. I want to say that we are united to save the country from them," Saddam said.DU President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon said, "We will chant slogans - Once Again Sheikh Hasina - instead of Take Back Bangladesh."