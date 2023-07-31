Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Integrated efforts imperative to combat drug abuse

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

RAJSHAHI, July 30: Integrated efforts of all the government, non-government and volunteer organizations concerned can be the best way of mitigating the abuse of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading.

Around 80 percent of the drug addicts are of the age group of 15 to 30 in the region. So, there is no alternative to concerted efforts against drug abuse to protect the young generation from degradation.

The observation came at a discussion on the issue held at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2023 on Sunday.

Main theme of the day this year is "PEOPLE FIRST: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention".

The District Administration and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) jointly organised the programme discussing and devising ways and means on how to free the city from the curse of abusing drugs.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir addressed the discussion as the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed was in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Saiduddin Shahin, Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Sayeed Faruque, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Shaleh Md. Asraful Alam and DNC Additional Director Fazlur Rahman also spoke.

DNC Deputy Director Alamgir Hossain welcomed the participants.

Commissioner Dr Humayun Kabir said the law enforcing agencies alone are not capable of combating the social disease, but community participation coupled with family and social contribution is very important to this end.

He added that all the local government institutions side by side with the public and private bodies should come forward and work together to attain the cherished result in this regard as the drug-abusing situation is gradually aggravating.

He said the present government has a declaration of zero tolerance against drug-addiction and urged all quarters to come forward to protect the young generation from the grip of social crime.

"We have to build a healthy society to achieve sustainable development goals," he said, adding the movement against drug abuse should be turned into a social movement.

Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said full-length support of the community in general and leaders of influences in particular can be the effective means of freeing the society from abuse of drugs along with its illicit trade and trafficking.

Creation of mass-awareness about the curse of drug-abuse coupled with its fatal consequences has become crucial to mitigate the social disease.

He added that a drug-abuse-free society must be built at any cost to protect people, particularly the young generation from deadly aggression of the drugs.

RMP Deputy Commissioner Saiduddin Shahin urged the community people to extend their wholehearted cooperation towards law enforcing agencies with authentic information about the drugs traders and traffickers so that they could be brought to book.

He said drug trafficking is a social and criminal problem that has transformed in recent years into a major threat to the health and security of people and regions. Drug dependence is a disease, not a crime. The real criminals are the drug traffickers.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 59 more cases reported
2 minor girls meet watery grave in Ctg
BSRC demands resignation of government
AL to stay in field to resist BNP’s ill-politics: Hasan
DMP arrests 17 for consuming, selling drugs in city
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Integrated efforts imperative to combat drug abuse
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft