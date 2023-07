Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body

The general meeting of BJAF was held at its office premises in the capital on July 29.



In the bi-annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum (BJAF), Mirza Walid Hossain has been elected as president, Md Zakaria Haider as vice-president and SM Mizanur Rahman as general secretary unanimously.The general meeting of BJAF was held at its office premises in the capital on July 29.The other directors are Md Shawkatul Alam, Md Saiful Islam, Abu Ayub Ahamadullah, Md Shahadat Hossain, M A Jalil Ujjal, Asrar Habib Nipu, Ashiqur Rahman Tuhin, Md Shahinur Rahman, Mirza Nahid Hossain, Abu Sazzad, Aklima Parveen and Harun Ar Rashid.