Adopt practical application in education system





As we strive to equip the future generation with knowledge, we must recognize the value of actively applying what is learned.



Theoretical knowledge lays the foundation, but practical application brings it to life. By encouraging students to engage in hands-on experiences, we foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. Practical learning bridges the gap between theory and real-world scenarios, equipping learners with essential skills for life beyond the classroom.





Incorporating practical aspects into education nurtures a generation of capable individuals prepared to tackle global challenges. It enables them to adapt, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to society.



In conclusion, let us advocate for an education system that embraces the power of practical application. By doing so, we empower our youth to become well-rounded, insightful, and proactive contributors to the world.



Md Tanshen Assistant Teacher (English), Bright School

