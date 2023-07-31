Is political violence making a comeback?







Apart from capital city Dhaka, rest of the country is also fast picking up the fever pitch political momentum. In particular, the past week had been tense with organised AL-BNP political activities held in Dhaka and its outskirts.



What is disturbing, however, incidents of sporadic political violence and skirmishes are now turning into regular events. City roads and highways are often being occupied and blocked by political leaders, activists and supporters. Moreover, the killing of an activist in Gulistan and violence erupted along Dhaka- Narayanganj highway on Saturday morning has manifestly sent out ominous messages throughout the country. Thousands of public and private vehicles entering and leaving Dhaka came to a temporary halt. Commuters were forced to abandon vehicles and shield themselves in nearby localities.

However, political violence in Bangladesh almost came to an end during the last few years. Apprehensively enough, it is making a comeback once more.



Understandably, it is a common phenomenon that the political landscape would turn abuzz prior to any general elections, and in any country. But the least we expect is easily avoidable violence and disorder to explode and engulf public life.



As the political situation would continue to overheat in the coming months, we are making an urgent call to our two major political parties to shun all forms of violence and vandalism.



In order to make our call even clearer, we are not against political programmes and activities, but we are dead against unethical and aggressive political behaviour. We abhor violence in the name of politics. In addition, we don't expect the country's innocent civilians to turn into helpless victims of political violence.



Before the political situation turns worse in the run-up to the elections, we urge both the ruling party and the opposition to seriously consider this fact. Concurrently, we call on our law enforcement agencies to prioritise safety and security of the public while dealing with violence with an iron fist.



As far as the massively blemished domestic political culture is concerned, we believe it is time for AL and BNP to engage in more and more dialogues.



It is alarming to witness how mutual hate, mistrust and indiscriminate grubby verbal attacks between our two major political rivals are fast taking the country towards a political abyss.



As we anticipate respective political programmes to get even more intensified throughout the country, we appeal both AL-BNP leaderships and their activists to shun violence, vandalism and disruption to blow a fuse in the name of political programmes.



With an uncertain political future looming large at the horizon, we are more than just frightened.

