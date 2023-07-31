

Use of AI could help stop environcide in Bangladesh



Bangladesh has recently been negatively affected by environmental degradation, which can include everything from air and water pollution to deforestation and biodiversity loss. Vulnerable communities have also suffered as a result of climate change's effects, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather. It is obvious that using only conventional techniques will not be sufficient to successfully address these issues. As a result, it is now necessary to embrace cutting-edge technologies like AI and tap into their capacity to effect significant change.



Environmental monitoring is one of AI's most useful applications. Data analytics and AI-powered sensors can continuously monitor the quality of the air and water throughout the nation. For the authorities to take quick action and quickly locate the sources of pollution, this real-time information is invaluable. Finding areas with high pollution levels allows for the implementation of strategies to lower emissions, protect natural habitats, and improve public health.

According to UNICEF, a staggering 68.3 million people in Bangladesh lack access to safely managed drinking water, while an overwhelming 103 million people lack access to safely managed sanitation facilities. These dire figures point to the urgent need for a comprehensive water management strategy. AI can be employed to analyze vast amounts of data, including water quality, usage patterns, and availability. Through AI-powered predictive modeling, authorities can anticipate water scarcity and contamination, enabling timely interventions to ensure clean water access for all.



The World Bank's data indicating that air pollution led to a significant number of deaths in 2019 underscores the gravity of air quality concerns in Bangladesh. By deploying AI-powered air quality monitoring systems across major cities and industrial areas, we can obtain real-time data on pollution levels. AI algorithms can then analyze this data to identify pollution hotspots and develop targeted policies to curb emissions. Moreover, AI-driven transportation management can optimize traffic flow, reduce vehicular emissions, and improve urban air quality.



The United Nations' projections on climate change impacts in Bangladesh are alarming, predicting increased temperatures, rising greenhouse gas emissions, and millions of households affected by 2030. AI can play a pivotal role in climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. AI-powered climate models can provide more accurate predictions, helping policymakers devise effective strategies to mitigate climate-related risks. AI-driven precision agriculture can optimize crop yields while conserving water and reducing agricultural emissions. Furthermore, AI can support renewable energy integration by optimizing the use of solar and wind power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change.



The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics' report that 11 natural disasters cost the nation a staggering Tk179,198.8 crore between 2015 and 2020 underscores the necessity of proactive disaster management. AI can enhance disaster preparedness and response efforts by analyzing historical data to predict and identify disaster-prone areas. Early warning systems, powered by AI, can provide timely alerts to vulnerable communities, enabling them to take the necessary precautions and evacuate if necessary.



In the context of wildlife conservation, AI plays a pivotal role in protecting endangered species and combating illegal poaching. AI-powered cameras and drones can monitor wildlife habitats, and advanced machine learning algorithms can accurately identify and track endangered species. Additionally, AI can analyze vast datasets to detect poaching activities in real-time, facilitating swift responses from law enforcement agencies. By safeguarding biodiversity and preserving ecosystems, we can promote sustainable development and ensure a harmonious coexistence between nature and human activities.



The Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's report on the daily dumping of 6,000 tons of liquid waste into the Buriganga highlights the urgency of waste management. Another piece of research reveals that about 13% of the total population and about 55-60% of the total urban population live in six major cities, i.e., Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, and Khulna. In these cities, the estimated per capita waste generation is about 0.5 kg/d (day), where only 0.2 kg/d of it is carried to disposal sites and the rest is disposed of locally, creating huge environmental problems due to poor management practices. In this aspect, efficient waste management is crucial for a sustainable future, and AI can revolutionize this sector. AI algorithms can optimize waste collection routes by predicting waste generation patterns and encouraging recycling practices. With this intelligence, Bangladesh can significantly reduce landfill waste, conserve resources, and foster a circular economy that prioritizes sustainability.



In urban areas, traffic congestion and emissions pose significant environmental challenges. However, AI-powered smart transportation systems offer promising solutions. AI can optimize traffic flow, recommend efficient public transport routes, and promote the use of electric vehicles, thus reducing carbon emissions and enhancing air quality.



Education and awareness are critical components of sustainable development. AI-based educational tools and applications can be developed to raise awareness about environmental issues and instill eco-friendly practices in the general population. With AI's capacity to process vast amounts of data and deliver personalized content, such tools can have a profound impact on changing attitudes and behaviors towards the environment.



Lastly, adopting AI for sustainable development in Bangladesh requires joint efforts from the public, research organizations, and the private sector. AI development must be guided by ethical considerations to ensure transparency, privacy, and fairness. We can only create a sustainable Bangladesh that works in harmony with its natural environment and ensures a better future for coming generations by working together and utilizing the transformative potential of AI.



