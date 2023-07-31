

New strategies needed to prevent human trafficking



This is a matter of surprise that human trafficking is the third largest crime segment in the world, behind drug dealing and arms trafficking and is the fastest-growing activity of transnational criminal organizations. Here, 50 percent of detected victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation and 38 percent were exploited for forced labour. Usually, female victims continue to be the primary targets where they make up 46% and girls 19% of all victims of trafficking. On the other hand, one in every three victims detected is a child on an international level. This is also shocking information for us that an annual transaction of 150 million dollars is done for human trafficking purposes.



It is important to know about the traffickers who may be strangers, acquaintances, or even family members and they prey on the vulnerable and on those seeking opportunities to build for themselves a brighter future. The three most common types of human trafficking; first is sex trafficking, the second is forced labor, and the third is debt bondage. Sex trafficking disproportionately affects women and children and involves forced participation in commercial sex acts. According to the government of the United States, any child under the age of 18 who has been involved in a commercial sex act is considered a trafficking victim. Yearly, traffickers exploit 1 million children in the commercial sex trade.

There are a number of the causes of human trafficking such as poverty, oppression, lack of human rights, lack of social or economic opportunity, dangers from conflict or instability and similar conditions. Political instability, militarism, civil unrest, internal armed conflict and natural disasters are also liable to increase trafficking. Besides, there are several indicators which increased the risk of trafficking as it can be explicated financial causes, the intimate friend who is involved in trafficking, the lure of the facility of immigration, the lack of education and foreign language, family problem etc. This is a matter of surprising that about 51% of the trafficking of a person is financial causes. It also indicates hope of a better life and the lure of financial prosperity.



On the other hand, there are several signs to understand a trafficked i.e. having a false identity or travel documents, no access to their earnings, working excessively long hours over long periods, limited or no social interaction, thinking that they are bonded by debt. Furthermore, no industry or economic sector is immune to human trafficking. There are high-risk sectors, in which victims are most frequently found, such as agriculture or horticulture, construction, the garment and textile industries, catering and restaurants, domestic work, entertainment and the sex industry.



Furthermore, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also emphasize the prevention of human trafficking. SDG goal- 5 (gender equality) has been encouraged to eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual, and other types of exploitation. Another goal- 8 (Good jobs and economic growth) illustrates taking immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including recruitment and use of child soldiers. The next, SDG 16 (Peace and justice) also emphasizes ending abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence and torture against children.



However, the theme of World Day against Trafficking in Persons- 2023 is- "Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind". It emphasizes preventing human trafficking by applying a set of holistic approaches as it can be explained to assess and enhance the efforts to strengthen prevention, identify and support victims, and end impunity. Besides, it also underpins the victims when they are free from the traffickers through counseling, consoling and rehabilitation processes so that they return from the mainstream of the society and lead a normal life. The last is to identify the vulnerable group who are easily targeted by the traffickers and make awareness of the trafficking and understand the risk of the trafficking.



To prevent human trafficking several strategies can be mentioned to stop trafficking, the first is to raise awareness which illustrates to warn to the stranger, fraud online communication, and community participation. The second is coordination and collaboration which can be an effective tool to fight against human trafficking by coordinating and collaborating with the government, NGOs, community-based organizations and so on. The third is to enact and implementation of planning, policy and legislation against human trafficking. The government should be stricter and zero tolerance against human trafficking. The fourth is to support the victims in traumatization situations when they are released from the trafficking and give proper services through counseling and rehabilitation process. The last is procedure research and training at the grassroots level so that it can easily understand the characteristics of the trafficking, prevention strategies and rehabilitation systems can be accumulated to prevent human trafficking from society.



Under consideration of the circumstances, it can be said that creating mutual understanding and human dignity at national and international levels can bring an effective output to fight against human trafficking and can bring peace and fraternity in broad perspectives.



The writer is Researcher and Columnist



