

Rethink GPA system to evaluate academic performance



Recently, the SSC exam results were announced, and people are talking about the large number of students who got the highest score, a GPA 5. Many of them believe that this shows our education system is getting worse and it's bad for the country. This year, 1,83,578 students got A+, out of 21,35,689 candidates. That means about 8.59% of the candidates received an A+ this year!



Now what's on your mind?

Rests of the students are dumb! Is it? Let's come to an analysis �



According to a survey, the maximum number of students committing suicide for not getting their desired grades, as a result in the Dhaka division, accounting for 23.77% of cases in the country. Where more females (60.15%) are affected by this issue compared to males.



Getting a GPA 5 or A+ means scoring around 80 percent on average, but not necessarily 80+ in every subject. While, if a student manages to score 80 percent in all subjects it's unofficially called a "Golden A+" though it won't be officially recognized on the transcript. It may look better and more impressive.



Now, as an SSC candidate, if someone scores 79, out of 100 their GPA would certainly be one step below a perfect score of 5. It seems like using a single number like GPA 5 to quantify a student's entire capacity is a generalization of their abilities and potential.



Is it making any sense to you?



If someone got 80 that means the candidate is a genius or someone got 79 then the candidate is not that good. Really!



Scholars are saying that the wish for a Golden A+ puts huge and needless pressure on students. Often, they feel bound to achieve it because of family prospects or societal talk. But this force takes charge of their mental health, even affecting their overall education.



At the same time, some well-known colleges give restrictions and limitations and may prioritize the Golden A+ for 11th-grade admissions, but they are few. But In reality, the college students attending classes 11 and 12 don't have a major impact on university admissions. Even, Medical colleges and public universities may consider SSC and HSC transcripts, but having 80 percent marks in all subjects only gives a small advantage, which can be rewarded for in admission tests. Not even a GPA 5 is necessary for eligibility in these tests.

In our country, SSC education covers an extensive range of subjects. When students later choose a particular field of study, many of these subjects become immaterial. Pressuring students to shine in those subjects seems illogical. The demands of over-ambitious parents and the fear of social judgment should not be the driving forces behind such pressure.



Nevertheless, it's essential to remember that GPA is just one measure of academic performance, and getting a GPA slightly below 5 doesn't diminish a student's abilities or potential. Keep in mind that, every student is unique, with diverse strengths and areas of knowledge. Some students might excel in consistent testing and achieve high GPAs, while others may have different learning styles or talents that are not fully reflected in traditional grading systems.



It is high time to think about the scenario and adopt a more well-rounded approach to evaluation, embracing multiple forms of assessment that go beyond just grades and GPAs.



The writer is a student (LL.B), North South University



