14 killed, 44 injured in separate road mishaps







SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed in a road accident on the Sirajganj-Nalka regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place in Diarbaidyanath area in front of the Zila Parishad at around 6:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sohorab Ali, 70, a resident of Kutirchar area under Kamarkhand Upazila in the district.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohorab Ali dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the private car, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



COX'S BAZAR: Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place in Ringbhang Chagirshahkata Amtali area under Dulahazara Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.

The deceased were identified as Md Maruf, 17, a resident of Katakhali Village under the union, and the details of another deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting the witnesses, Malumghat Highway PS OC Maksud Alam said the accident occurred when a speedy covered van from Chattogram rammed into a four-wheeler (leguna) coming from the opposite direction in Ringbhang Chagirshahkata Amtali area at around 5 pm, which left two passengers of the leguna dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex.

However, the law enforcers have seized the vehicles, but its drivers and their helpers managed to flee the scene, the OC added.



DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two persons including a woman were killed and at least 21 were injured after a bus and a private car collided head-on in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in Mechaghona area on the Khulna-Satkhira highway of the upazila at around 10:30 am.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Bebi Begum, 50, hailed from Madaripur District while the identity of another deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police and local sources, a speedy bus lost control over its steering and plunged into a roadside ditch after colliding with a private car, which the driver of the private car and one passenger of the bus dead on the spot. At least 21 passengers of the bus were also injured at that time.

Dumuria Fire Service Station In-Charge Sarder Shariful Islam said that twenty one people suffered injuries in the accident and were taken to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College Hospital.



MADARIPUR: A housewife was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Mostofapur Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 50, wife of Mosharaf Hawlader, a resident of Ghatakchar area in the upazila.

According to the witnesses, a speedy bus of 'Sonali Paribahan' from Dhaka hit the woman coming from the opposite direction in Mostofapur Bus Stand area in the morning while she was crossing the Dhaka-Barishal highway, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mostofapur Highway Police Outpost OC Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzal Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the bus driver and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



KURIGRAM: Three motorcycle riders were killed in a road accident in Andharijhar area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Sagar, 24, son of Aftab Hossain, Sumon, 23, and Shahin, 25, son of Sohrab Ali. All of them were residents of Dakshin Ramkhana Village under Nageshwari Upazila in the district.

According to local sources, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Ena Paribahan' hit a motorcycle with three riders coming from the opposite direction in Andharijhar area on the Kurigram-Bhurungamari regional highway at night. The trio died on the spot.

Bhurungamari PS OC Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that the bus is in the custody of Nageshwari PS and the bodies of the deceased are in the process of handing over to their families.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed after being hit by a bus on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The accident took place in Monsa Choumuhoni area on the highway under the upazila at around 6 pm.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, the accident occurred when a Chattogram-bound bus from Cox's Bazar ran over a man in Monsa Choumuhoni area at around 6 pm while he was walking along the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the killer bus from the scene.

Patiya Crossing Highway Police OC Snehangsu Bikash Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.



GAIBANDHA: A minor child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a tractor in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Mia, 7, son of Mafu Mia, a resident of Khuksia Village under Nakai Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Abdullah along with his father went to cultivate a land adjacent to their house by a shallow-engine run tractor. At one stage of the cultivation, Abdullah fell from the tractor's seat and crushed under the wheels of the vehicle in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Afroza Begum confirmed the incident.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A minor child was killed after being hit by a truck in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Joyita Debnath, 8, daughter of Sujit Debnath, a resident of Awlatali area under Habirbari Union of the upazila.

According to local sources, Joyita along with her father was returning home in the morning riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, she fell down on the road as a speedy truck hit their auto-rickshaw in Dhalibari mor area. She was critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued her and rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhoradoba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Riad Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.



SATKHIRA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on the Satkhira-Jashore road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The accident took place in front of the Radha Gobind Temple area under the upazila at around 8 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Sujauddin alias Suja, 32, son of late Golap Sardar, a resident of Uttar Raita Village under Kalaroa Upazila in the district.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, police said the accident occurred when Suja was going towards Jhowdanga Bazar from Kalaroa in the morning riding on his motorcycle. On the way, a mentally-challenged person suddenly came into the middle of the road. When Suja tried not to hit him and move his bike to the right, a dumper truck hit him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel and police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Satkhira Sadar PS Inspector Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.



KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: An expatriate was killed and at least four others were injured in a road accident in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The accident took place on the Kabirhat-Basurhat road in front of Satata Bakery adjacent to Bhuiyarhat Bazar at around 12:45 pm.

The deceased was identified as Siraj Uddoulah, 65, son of Farid Member, a resident of Madhyam Sundalpur Village under Sundalpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Moin Uddin Sumon said his father was an Oman expatriate. After 32 years, he returned to his village home recently. However, Siraj Uddoulah was going to his daughter's house in Basurhat area of Companiganj Upazila from home at noon riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, bus hit the auto-rickshaw in front of Satata Bakery adjacent to Bhuiyarhat Bazar at around 12:45 pm, which five people including Siraj Uddoulah seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured, but Siraj Uddoulah succumbed to his injuries on the way to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.

Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body.

However, locals have seized the bus soon after the accident and handed it over to police.

Kabirhat PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



BARISHAL: At least 16 passengers were injured as a bus fell into a roadside ditch after collided with another bus in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in front of Ashokathi Health Complex of the upazila at around 2 pm.

Local sources said a bus of 'Ilish Paribahan' collided head-on with another bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' coming from the opposite direction in front of Ashokathi Health Complex of the upazila at around 2 pm. At that time, the bus of 'Ilish Paribahan' fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering, which left at least 16 passengers of the bus injured.

Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said on information, a team of fire service station rushed in and rescued the injured from the ditch.

They, later, took the injured to a local health complex.

No causalities were reported in this connection, the fire service official added.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident, adding that the injured are being treated in a hospital and necessary steps will be taken in this regard. 