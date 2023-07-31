56-year-old union member passes SSC in Rajshahi





RAJSHAHI, July 30: Shafiqul Islam, a 56-year-old union member in the district, has passed SSC.Shafiqul Islam is a Member of Ward No. 7 of Dhurail Union in Mohanpur.He has achieved a GPA of 4.93 in the SSC equivalent examination under the Technical and Business Management Education Board. He said, "I took preparation with determination and hard work. Age should not be a barrier to achieving success in society and the country." There is no alternative to acquiring an education, he added.