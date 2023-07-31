Video
4 die of corona, dengue in Bogura in July

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 30:  Four persons died of corona and dengue in the district till July 27. Two of them died of corona and two of dengue.

This information was confirmed by Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad  Shafiul  Azam.

While undergoing  corona disease treatment in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital,  Sakhina, 45, died on July 24 while pregnant Roksana Aktar, 27, on July 26. It was confirmed by Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Md Abdul Wadud.
 
One Masud Rana, 27, of Jaleshwaritala in district Sadar area died of dengue. Another Hafizar Rahman, 75, of Nandigram Upazila died of dengue on July 7 in Bogura Mohamad Ali Hospital. This information was confirmed by CS Office Statistician Md Saharul Islam.



