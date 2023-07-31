4 die of corona, dengue in Bogura in July







This information was confirmed by Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad Shafiul Azam.



While undergoing corona disease treatment in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Sakhina, 45, died on July 24 while pregnant Roksana Aktar, 27, on July 26. It was confirmed by Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Md Abdul Wadud.

