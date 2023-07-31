Two crushed under train in Chattogram, M’singh







CHATTOGRAM: A young man was crushed under a speeding train in Dewanhat area in the city on Friday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are trying to find out the identity of the deceased and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Faruq Mia, 22, son of Azibur Rahman, a resident of Birpur Village under Bokainagar Union of the upazila.



It was known that the Chattogram-bound Bijoy Express train from Mymensingh hit the youth in Gouripur Railway Junction area at around 9:50 pm while he was returning home from Mymensingh, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Gouripur Railway Junction Outpost In-Charge Suranjan Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.



