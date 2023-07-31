Ethnic people get cattle at Nawabganj





NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, July 30: Cattle, and necessary food, medicine and construction materials for cow sheds have been distributed among 127 small ethnic families of plains to improve the quality of their life in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.Nawabganj Upazila Livestock Department and Veterinary Hospital jointly organized the distribution programme on Daudpur Degree College premises at around 11 am under the Integrated Livestock Development Project.Shibli Sadik, MP, from Dinajpur-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme and distributed those cattle among the recipient families.Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Ashiq Reza presided over the distribution programme.Officer-in-Charge of Nawabganj Police Station Tauhidul Islam, Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Asaduzzaman and Veterinary Surgeon Dr Ajay Chandra, among others, were also present at the programme.