‘e-GP plays vital role in achieving  SDGs’

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, July 30: In order to bring transparency and accountability in public procurement, the government has made breakthrough in implementation of electronic government procurement or e-GP, which is playing an important role in ensuring value for money.

This is also contributing effectively to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2041 and building a Smart Bangladesh.

Director (Joint Secretary) of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) under Implementation Monitoring Evaluation Division (IMED) of Ministry of Planning Md Aknor Rahman, Ph.D. said this while speaking as the chief guest at a day-long workshop of Government-Tenderers Forum (GTF) held on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate Md Zahurul Islam presided over the workshop held in the conference room of the DC office.

Others present at the workshop include S M Shafiqul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance), Dr Mostafa Zaman Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon, Md. Azad Jahan, Deputy Director, Local Government Department, Md. Abdul Quader, Additional District Commissioner (Revenue), Md. Riaz Uddin, Additional District Commissioner (General) and UNOs of Boda, Atwari, Panchagarh Sadar, Debiganj and Tetulia upazilas.

Bangladesh Center for Communication Programs (BCCP) organized the workshop under CPTU's Digitising Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPP) with support from the World Bank.
 
Badal Krishna Halder, Deputy Director, BCCP delivered the welcome speech and made a presentation on GTF at the workshop. District GTF members were present and gave various important views. BCCP's Programme Manager Mohammad Abdus Salam moderated the event.

Highlighting the importance of GTF in the implementation of e-GP, Md Aknur Rahman said, if any problems arise in procurement procedure, the procuring entities and tenderers can resolve those through mutual discussion.

Mentioning the use of e-GP in procurement as one of the priorities of the government, he said that currently a large portion of public procurement expenditure is done through e-GP.

Mentioning the progress of e-GP in a decade, he said that since 2011, the number of tenders called in e-GP has exceeded 7 lakh 17 thousand and more than 106,756 bidders have been registered in e-GP system. 1,437 government organizations have been registered with the e-GP system.

DC Md Zahurul Islam said, now e-GP has added new features like e-CMS, tenderers' database, ICB, audit manual and iBAS++.


