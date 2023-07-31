

Day-earners suffer for severe heat at Sadullapur



Intolerable heating was recorded on Monday noon in different areas of the upazila. Day-earners including van and rickshaw-pullers were seen hiccupping. This severe warming has been continuing for the last one week.



Living hardship is going on in the families of these day-earners. Along with this, various diseases are on the rise.

A rickshaw-puller Azahar Uddin said, "This Shraban, I am getting suffocated amid severe warming. It has been difficult to stay standing on road. People are coming out thinly. My income has fallen."



Another Nehaj Akand said, "Due to break of plying it has been impossible to run my family."



CNG-auto driver Altaf Hossain said, "My income has decreased to less than Tk 300 against previous Tk 500-600. I am getting indebted."



Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex's Family Planning Officer Dr Shahinul Islam Mandal said, because of the warming, fever and diarrhoea are increasing. Along with treatment service, people are being made aware, he added.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, July 30: Day-earners' earnings have decreased in Sadullapur Upazila of the district amid severe warming. Their normal living has come to a standstill.Intolerable heating was recorded on Monday noon in different areas of the upazila. Day-earners including van and rickshaw-pullers were seen hiccupping. This severe warming has been continuing for the last one week.Living hardship is going on in the families of these day-earners. Along with this, various diseases are on the rise.A rickshaw-puller Azahar Uddin said, "This Shraban, I am getting suffocated amid severe warming. It has been difficult to stay standing on road. People are coming out thinly. My income has fallen."Another Nehaj Akand said, "Due to break of plying it has been impossible to run my family."CNG-auto driver Altaf Hossain said, "My income has decreased to less than Tk 300 against previous Tk 500-600. I am getting indebted."Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex's Family Planning Officer Dr Shahinul Islam Mandal said, because of the warming, fever and diarrhoea are increasing. Along with treatment service, people are being made aware, he added.