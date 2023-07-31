Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Moscow says thwarts Ukraine attack on Crimea involving 25 drones

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

MOSCOW, July 30: Moscow said on Sunday its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea with 25 drones overnight.

"Sixteen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defence fire," the Russian defence ministry said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Another nine Ukrainian drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, without reaching the target, crashed into the Black Sea," the ministry said, adding that there were no victims.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Northern China prepares for Doksuri floods, Beijing residents told to stay indoors
Moscow says thwarts Ukraine attack on Crimea involving 25 drones
Africa leaders to meet on Niger coup, junta warns of 'intervention'
Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: French
African leaders press Putin to end Ukraine war
Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest Quran burning
Trump vows to continue presidential campaign if sentenced
Typhoon Doksuri destroys power lines, closes factories as it rips into China


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft