

Africa leaders to meet on Niger coup, junta warns of 'intervention'



In the third coup to fell a leader in Africa's restive Sahel region in as many years, Niger's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since Wednesday.



General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup.



The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) prepared to gather for an "extraordinary summit" in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Sunday to discuss the crisis.



ECOWAS has the power to impose sanctions on Niger, which is one of its members and is one of the world's poorest nations, often ranking last on the UN's Human Development Index.



In a statement read out on national television on Saturday evening, Niger junta member Amadou Abdramane said the summit's aim was to "approve a plan of aggression against Niger, in the form of an imminent military intervention in Niamey".



The intervention would be "in cooperation with African countries who are not members of the regional body and certain Western nations", he added.



Thousands of people waving Russian and Niger flags rallied outside the national parliament in Niamey on Sunday in a show of support for the junta.



They then moved on to the French embassy, shouting "long live Putin" and "down with France", before being dispersed by soldiers with tear gas, an AFP journalist saw.



Some tried to storm the embassy, but were dispersed.



Despite a junta ban on protests, a soldier standing in a pick-up truck waved to the crowd, shouting "Russia, Russia, Russia!", "long live Niger's army" and "Tiani, Tiani, Tiani".



A number of demonstrators headed for the embassy of the United States, which has voiced support for efforts by ECOWAS chairman Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria, "to restore constitutional order" in Niger.



France condemned the assault on its embassy, warning it would retaliate if its citizens or interests were attacked, and said it would support all regional initiatives to restore order in Niger.



Meanwhile, West African leaders will meet Sunday in the Nigerian capital Abuja for an "extraordinary summit" on Niger, scene of the latest military coup to hit the Sahel region, with the possibility of sanctions on the cards.



The country's elected president Mohamed Bazoum has been held by the military for four days, and General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader.



Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger, and it remains to be seen whether the Economic Community of West African Nations (ECOWAS) will do the same.



"ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region," said Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman, in a statement Friday.



The body has the power to impose sanctions on Niger, which is one of its 15 members.



Ahead of Sunday's gathering, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tinubu to convey his "deep concern" over the situation in Niger, and "underscored his support for President Tinubu's continued efforts to restore constitutional order" there. �AFP



