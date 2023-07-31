Video
Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: French

EU, France suspend cooperation and aid to Niger after coup

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

PARIS, July 30: Any attack on French nationals or interests in Niger will provoke a strong immediate reaction from France, the French government said on Sunday, as pro-junta protests took place outside the French Embassy in Niamey following last week's military coup.

"The President (Emmanuel Macron) will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests," Macron's office said in a statement, specifying that it would respond to attacks against French diplomats, armed forces or businesses.

Macron has spoken with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and former president of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou in the last few hours, the statement said, adding that both of them condemned the coup and called for calm.

France announced on Saturday it was cutting all development aid to Niger and called for the return of Bazoum. Niger has been a security partner of former colonial power France, and the United States, which have used it as a base to fight an Islamist insurgency in West and Central Africa's wider Sahel region.

Meanwhile, The African Union asked Niger's new junta to return to their bases and restore constitutional order in 15 days as the EU and former colonial ruler France Saturday suspended security cooperation and financial aid to the jihadist-hit country.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the elite Presidential Guard, on Friday declared himself the West African country's new leader, two days after his forces confined democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to his official residence.

Tiani said the putsch was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to jihadist bloodshed as well as corruption and economic woes.

Niger's neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone two military coups since 2020, fuelled by anger at a failure to quash long-running insurgencies by jihadists linked to the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.    �REUTERS, AFP


