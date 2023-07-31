Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years

Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years

BRIDGETOWN, JULY 30: West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs, Hope's unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.

It was also a swift comeback in the wake of the Caribbean side's dispiriting five-wicket loss in the opening match at the same venue on Thursday and sets the stage for the series decider on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Hope was joined by Carty when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Shimron Hetmyer to leave the home side at 91 for four in the 17th over.

That strike came after Shardul Thakur's three-wicket burst which brought India back into the match following a 53-run opening stand between Kyle Mayers and Brandon King.

"Once I can contribute to team wins I am happy. Whether I get a 50, whether I get a hundred, whether I get a double-hundred, as long as we win I am happy," said a delighted Hope.

Of his partnership with Carty, he added: "Against such a good bowling attack, we had to push hard for ones and twos and that kept us on course."

Earlier, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and seamer Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets each as India, who rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli, tumbled after an opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

With their innings also interrupted twice by seasonal showers, the visitors laboured to gain any middle or lower-order momentum.

Motie separated the opening pair when Gill, on 34, was held at long-off and Kishan slashed a short ball from Shepherd four balls later to be well held by Alick Athanaze diving at backward-point.

Kishan's 55, his second consecutive half-century, came off 55 balls with six four and one six.

Suryakumar Yadav (24) was the only other player in the line-up to last any length of time in the middle as the pace of Alzarri Joseph (2 for 35) also proved unsettling for the visitors.

"This will now get the character out of everyone going to a decider rather than a dead match," said stand-in captain Hardik Pandya in putting a positive spin on the loss.

"Things didn't go our way today but we still had some good performances so we are all looking forward to the final match."     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years
Broad retirement overshadows England charge in 5th Ashes Test
Afghan cricketer smashes 42 runs off one T20 over
Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly
Colombia stun Germany with 97th minute winner in World Cup classic
Australia deny retiring Broad an early breakthrough in Ashes finale
Barca defeat Real in Texas 'Clasico'
Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft