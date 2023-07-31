Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia deny retiring Broad an early breakthrough in Ashes finale

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

LONDON, JULY 30: Stuart Broad and England were denied an early breakthrough as Australia reached 75-0 at lunch on Sunday in their pursuit of a mammoth target of 384 runs to win the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The fast-bowling great, who made a shock announcement on Saturday that he would retire after the match, has dismissed Australia opener David Warner 17 times in Test cricket.

But Warner was 30 not out as the rain started to fall at the lunch interval, with fellow left-hander Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 39.

Australia still need a further 309 runs to complete a 3-1 series win and a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.
The holders have already retained the Ashes after arriving in London 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The openers played England's quicks comfortably enough, although off-spinner Moeen Ali did turn a couple of deliveries sharply on a ground where he ended a 2017 Test against South Africa with a hat-trick.

Earlier, Broad was given a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time, but England added just six runs to their overnight total of 389-9.

The 37-year-old seamer is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, so far.

"I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the south London sunshine on Sunday, applauded by the tourists as he stepped onto the ground in search of more runs for England on the fourth day of a game they must win to pull level at 2-2.

Broad, whose highest Test score is 169, was batting with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson.

Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc, pulling the sixth delivery for a towering six.

But Anderson was out lbw to off-spinner Todd Murphy off the fifth ball of the second over as England were dismissed for 395.

Australia need a new ground record score to win the match. The highest successful fourth-innings chase in 143 years of Test cricket at The Oval remains England's 263-9 against their arch-rivals way back in 1902.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years
Broad retirement overshadows England charge in 5th Ashes Test
Afghan cricketer smashes 42 runs off one T20 over
Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly
Colombia stun Germany with 97th minute winner in World Cup classic
Australia deny retiring Broad an early breakthrough in Ashes finale
Barca defeat Real in Texas 'Clasico'
Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft