1200 investors receives undistributed dividends through CMSF







Last year another Tk 9 crore was added to meet the operational expenses of this fund. This year more money can be added to this fund. CMSF Chairman and Prime Minister's former Principal Secretary Najibur Rahman said.



Najibur Rahman said till now 1170 investors have got their due dividend money and shares through CMSF. Among them, about 800 people got cash and 370 investors got shares.

He said, "CMSF is a very important innovation for the capital market. Due to various reasons, dividends and bonus and right shares due to many investors were withheld until now.



With the formation of the fund, they have an easy opportunity to receive this money. This created confidence among investors."



He also said, "Maximums efforts are being made to increase the size of the CMSF in the interests of the capital market and investors. Companies that have not transferred undistributed dividends and shares to this fund by June 30 will have to pay a surcharge of 2 per cent."



Besides, BSEC is also planning to entrust CMSF with the responsibility of dividend distribution of listed companies. It will also increase the income of this organization due to service charge.



He said these things at the 'CMJF Talk' programme organized by the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) on Sunday. Ziaur Rahman, president of the organization, presided over the event held in the city which was conducted by the general secretary of the organization Abu Ali.



Najibur Rahman said "This fund was formed with the aim of stabilizing the capital market and returning money to investors. From this fund, Tk 275 crore have been invested through ICB for capital market stability."



He said, "The potential of the capital market, there is nothing to be disappointed about it. We are all working for the beautiful capital market, maybe we have to wait a little for that.



We are working on launching ETFs to develop mutual funds. So far, 3 companies have brought proposals. We are negotiating and working to launch it.



CMSF will award Best Reporters in a joint venture with CMJF to promote capital market journalism. He said CMSF is developing a modern software to provide better services to investors.



To a question from journalists, the former chief secretary said, "I wrote a letter to the secretary that this institution of your ministry is listed in the capital market. Return these money or shares of CMSF to them.



After that they give instructions to the companies. The companies came directly and everyone returned those shares and money."



