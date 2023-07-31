Video
NBR earns Tk 1.25 lakh crore from VAT in FY23

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has achieved a big success with 92 per cent VAT collection in the 2022-23 financial year.
The value-added tax (VAT) wing of the NBR earned Tk 1.25 lakh crore with 17 per cent growth in FY23, against Tk 1.8 lakh crore in FY22.

The Finance Division, of the Ministry of Finance, has termed this achievement as 'exceptional' in the annual performance report despite the multi-faceted challenges in the economy.
According to information from BNR's VAT department collected Tk 17,004 crore more in the recently concluded financial year compared with FY22. Achievement of the NBR in the last month of the financial year, June, was notable, it said.

VAT collected in June is Tk 15,614 crore with a growth of 17.70 per cent. Cigarettes accounted for the highest revenue from VAT in the recently concluded financial year with Tk 32,818 crore. Then comes the VAT collection from mobile phone operators which is Tk 9,438 crore.

Member of VAT implementation and IT department of the NBR Moinul Khan said there was a lot of adverse situation in FY23. VAT was not received from several projects due to cost containment policies.

Traders said many companies could not open LCs regularly and import raw materials for products and could not carry out normal production. Besides, some daily essential products, including edible oil, have  been exempted from VAT.

Despite these challenges, 'I think 17 per cent growth in VAT is a big achievement, he said.


