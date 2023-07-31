

BUILD dialogue deals with monetary policy statement and inflation



The event covered various aspects related to the MPS for the 2nd half of 2023 (H1FY24) and combating inflationary situations and challenges of monetary policies, including the new tool of interest rate corridor (IRC) adopted by different countries worldwide.



At the dialogue, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum highlighted the challenges of the MPS and interest rate corridor, emphasizing the importance of addressing inflation through diverse tools of the central bank.

She pointed out that inflation is influenced by factors such as the state of the economy, inflation expectations, central bank credibility, and business confidence in the enabling ecosystem.



Mohammad Nurul Amin, former Managing Director of NCC Bank, presented a keynote paper, addressing interest rate corridor as a paradigm shift in monetary policy.



He explained that the reference interest rate for banks' deposit and lending rates, known as SMART, marks a transition from a monetary targeting framework to an interest rate targeting framework.



Prof Dr Mahmood Osman Imam from Dhaka University mentioned that IRC would be used as a tool exclusively for banking sector, while the SMART rate would work as a reference rate for determining interest rates.



Dr. Md. Ezazul Islam, Executive Director (Research) of Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as chief guest. He stressed the importance of effective communication of the MPS and acknowledged the role of BUILD in this regard.



The primary goal of the MPS is to maintain price stability, and the framework has undergone several changes over the years due to the global financial crises.



The dialogue also attended by Md. Saiful Islam, President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He pointed out the critical interlink between public and private sector growth for the country's infrastructure development.



Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation, Dr. Jamaluddin Ahmed, former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), and other prominent figures from various organizations participated in the discussion.



Several key economic issues were raised during the discussion, including non-performing loans, SME financing challenges, credit support to the private sector, business and investment growth momentum, and employment generation.



The dialogue pointed out that the need for more elaborate discussions on critical economic issues to address the challenges faced by Bangladesh's economy.



Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) organized a dialogue on Sunday, focused on the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) and Containing Inflationary Pressure in Bangladesh.The event covered various aspects related to the MPS for the 2nd half of 2023 (H1FY24) and combating inflationary situations and challenges of monetary policies, including the new tool of interest rate corridor (IRC) adopted by different countries worldwide.At the dialogue, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum highlighted the challenges of the MPS and interest rate corridor, emphasizing the importance of addressing inflation through diverse tools of the central bank.She pointed out that inflation is influenced by factors such as the state of the economy, inflation expectations, central bank credibility, and business confidence in the enabling ecosystem.Mohammad Nurul Amin, former Managing Director of NCC Bank, presented a keynote paper, addressing interest rate corridor as a paradigm shift in monetary policy.He explained that the reference interest rate for banks' deposit and lending rates, known as SMART, marks a transition from a monetary targeting framework to an interest rate targeting framework.Prof Dr Mahmood Osman Imam from Dhaka University mentioned that IRC would be used as a tool exclusively for banking sector, while the SMART rate would work as a reference rate for determining interest rates.Dr. Md. Ezazul Islam, Executive Director (Research) of Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as chief guest. He stressed the importance of effective communication of the MPS and acknowledged the role of BUILD in this regard.The primary goal of the MPS is to maintain price stability, and the framework has undergone several changes over the years due to the global financial crises.The dialogue also attended by Md. Saiful Islam, President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He pointed out the critical interlink between public and private sector growth for the country's infrastructure development.Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation, Dr. Jamaluddin Ahmed, former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), and other prominent figures from various organizations participated in the discussion.Several key economic issues were raised during the discussion, including non-performing loans, SME financing challenges, credit support to the private sector, business and investment growth momentum, and employment generation.The dialogue pointed out that the need for more elaborate discussions on critical economic issues to address the challenges faced by Bangladesh's economy.