Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BUILD dialogue deals with monetary policy statement and inflation

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

BUILD dialogue deals with monetary policy statement and inflation

BUILD dialogue deals with monetary policy statement and inflation

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) organized a dialogue on Sunday, focused on the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) and Containing Inflationary Pressure in Bangladesh.

The event covered various aspects related to the MPS for the 2nd half of 2023 (H1FY24) and combating inflationary situations and challenges of monetary policies, including the new tool of interest rate corridor (IRC) adopted by different countries worldwide.

At the dialogue, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum highlighted the challenges of the MPS and interest rate corridor, emphasizing the importance of addressing inflation through diverse tools of the central bank.

She pointed out that inflation is influenced by factors such as the state of the economy, inflation expectations, central bank credibility, and business confidence in the enabling ecosystem.

Mohammad Nurul Amin, former Managing Director of NCC Bank, presented a keynote paper, addressing interest rate corridor as a paradigm shift in monetary policy.

He explained that the reference interest rate for banks' deposit and lending rates, known as SMART, marks a transition from a monetary targeting framework to an interest rate targeting framework.

Prof Dr Mahmood Osman Imam from Dhaka University mentioned that IRC would be used as a tool exclusively for banking sector, while the SMART rate would work as a reference rate for determining interest rates.

Dr. Md. Ezazul Islam, Executive Director (Research) of Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as chief guest. He stressed the importance of effective communication of the MPS and acknowledged the role of BUILD in this regard.

The primary goal of the MPS is to maintain price stability, and the framework has undergone several changes over the years due to the global financial crises.

The dialogue also attended by Md. Saiful Islam, President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He pointed out the critical interlink between public and private sector growth for the country's infrastructure development.

Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation, Dr. Jamaluddin Ahmed, former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), and other prominent figures from various organizations participated in the discussion.

Several key economic issues were raised during the discussion, including non-performing loans, SME financing challenges, credit support to the private sector, business and investment growth momentum, and employment generation.

The dialogue pointed out that the need for more elaborate discussions on critical economic issues to address the challenges faced by Bangladesh's economy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1200 investors receives undistributed dividends through CMSF
NBR earns Tk 1.25 lakh crore from VAT in FY23
BUILD dialogue deals with monetary policy statement and inflation
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
EU commits 20m euro for migration management
Kano BSTQM Quality Award launched
ZEISS Group to unveil ZEISS Vision Center in Dhaka


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft