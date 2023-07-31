

Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup



In recognition of this achievement, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, received the "Fastest to Unicorn Award" from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at "Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023" in Hotel InterContinental Dhaka on Saturday.



At the award giving ceremony eight organisations received awards in eight categories.



Inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 26 with a motto of changing lives, Nagad has reshaped the country's MFS industry with one after another disruptive innovations and inspired confidence among a large number of people to embrace diversified products and services it offers.



In this way, the state-owned mobile money carrier has established itself as the fastest unicorn startup in Bangladesh with a valuation of $1 billion, equivalent to BDT 10,000 crore, only in four years.



The term unicorn was first published a decade ago. A privately held startup company with a valuation of $1 billion is called unicorn. Currently, there are around 1,200 unicorn startups in the world.



This is for the first time in Bangladesh, such a grand event has been organised to honour startups. And Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department, was the first startup to have got this recognition.



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak presented the keynote at the startup summit. He lauded Nagad's contribution to building a smart economy in Bangladesh.



Nagad has reached a milestone of 8 crore customers only in four years of its inception, with its daily transactions hitting BDT 1,300 crore on average.



After receiving the acknowledgement memento, Managing Director of Nagad Limited TanvirAMishuk said, "This day will remain memorable for the Nagad family and me.



What I'm now feeling cannot be expressed in words. Today we have got the recognition of the dream, with which we embarked on our journey, from the Prime Minister. We cannot ask for anything else."



"I believe Nagad will become the first decacorn company in Bangladesh," he added.



A private company with a value exceeding $10 billion gets the status of decacorn. Presently, there are only a few such companies in the world.



MdShamsulArefin, chairman, Board of Directors, Startup Bangladesh Limited and secretary, ICT Division, and Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited, also spoke at the startup summit.



