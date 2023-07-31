Video
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent


The country's main capital market Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) index decreased by 5.65 points. Another market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) index fell by 15.73 points.

According to DSE data, a total of 12 crore 9 lakh 31 thousand 598 shares and units of 328 companies were traded in the market on Sunday. Tk 626.87 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 677.15 crore was traded on the Thursday.
On this day, the price of 55 companies' shares increased, on the contrary, 115 companies decreased, and 158 companies remained unchanged.

The main index of DSE, DSEX, decreased by 5.65 points and stood 6,333 points. Among the other two indices of DSE, DSE Shariah Index decreased by 1.99 points to 1,371 points. DS-30 index decreased by 75 points to 2 thousand 159 points.

Shares of Fu-Wang Food were the top performers on the DSE. The shares of Alhaj Textiles were in the second position. Third place was Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Resort and Spa Share.

Next in the list are shares of Delta Life Insurance, Khan Brothers PP Oven Bag, Metro Spinning, Rupali Life, Meghna Life, Legacy Footwear and Meghna Insurance Company Limited respectively.

Another capital market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) main index decreased by 15.73 points to 18,701 points. Shares and units of 179 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 46 have increased, 72 have decreased and 61 have remained unchanged.


