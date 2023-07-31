Video
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:40 PM
EU commits 20m euro for migration management

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh organised a signing ceremony here for two grant contracts worth 20 million euros under PROTTASHA II project for Sustainable reintegration of Bangladeshi returnees and improved migration governance.

The signing ceremony represents a significant milestone in the EU's mutual efforts to foster collaboration with the government of Bangladesh in the area of migration governance and support for returnees, in partnership with IOM and BRAC.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment and Muhammad Shafiul Azam, Director, (West Europe and EU Wing) Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the event as special guests.

They highlighted the importance of constant EU assistance to Bangladesh, in particular to promote safe migration. Both thanked the European Union for its continuous support to the government of Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of return and reintegration.

The EU Head of Delegation, Ambassador Charles Whiteley, said the European Union firmly believes in the principles of human rights, dignity, and solidarity.

"It recognizes that migration should be a choice and not a necessity driven by desperation. Our commitment to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in ensuring safe, orderly, and well-managed migration has never been stronger," he said.

The IOM Chief of Mission, Abdusattor ESOEV highlighted that "In the context    of IOM Bangladesh's long-standing relationship with the European Union, we are very pleased to take this partnership to the next level through the Prottasha II project.
 
This project not only builds on the flagship reintegration initiatives implemented through the Prottasha I project but also furthers the EU and IOM's pioneering approach towards sustainable reintegration in Bangladesh by ensuring the integrated approach to reintegration.

BRAC's Executive Director Asif Saleh said, "BRAC is committed to working  with the government of Bangladesh and development partners to ensure people can migrate safely, but also they can access social, economic and personal development opportunities when they return.

"Safe migration and sustainable reintegration directly contribute to improving people's lives, as well as supporting Bangladesh's economic growth.

The work done by the government, the EU and partners in Prottasha I in ensuring timely and holistic access to services and improving migration governance returned real impact for returnee migrants and their communities."

Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas, Ambassador of Spain; Anne Gerard van Leeuwen, Ambassador of Netherlands; Jan Janowski, Chargé d'Affaires in the  Embassy of Germany; Guillaume Audren de Kerdrel, Chargé d'Affaires in the  Embassy of France; Sarah Lynge Rothmann, Chargé d'Affaires in the Embassy of Denmark; Silje Fines Wannebo, Chargé d'affaires in the Norwegian Embassy; and Maurizio CIAN, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, were also present on the occasion.    �UNB


