Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:40 PM
Home Business

Kano BSTQM Quality Award launched

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

International level quality award system Kano BSTQM Quality Award was launched in Bangladesh for the first time on Sunday. Interested organizations can apply for this award now.

Professor Dr. Noriaki was present as the guest of honor in the launching ceremony.

KBQA will follow the same kind of procedure as Japan's Deming Award and America's Malcolm Baldrige Award.

Highlighting the salient features of KBQA, KBQA National Steering Committee Member Engineer AMM Khairul Bashar noted that "Kano-BSTQM Quality Award will play an important role in promoting business excellence by meeting quality standards and customer expectations".

Dr. Noriaki Kano reminded that we must understand "results" and impact! Results are essential for any business but TQM seeks to realize results by achieving impact. The Deming Prize evaluates results through TQM but does not only chase results.

Even if someone gets good results without practicing TQM, he still won't get the Deming Prize.

Professor Kano emphasized that industry should practice and promote TQM for business. Receiving the Deming Prize is only a catalyst for the practice and promotion of TQM.


