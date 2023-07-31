ZEISS Group to unveil ZEISS Vision Center in Dhaka







The state-of-the-art facility, in Dhaka, will revolutionize the way consumers experience vision care and eyewear solutions, says a press release.



At the ZEISS VISION CENTER, customers will have access to an extensive range of ZEISS eyewear products, renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, advanced lens technologies, and stylish designs.

The center will also offer a wide selection of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses to suit every individual's style and visual requirements.



What will set the ZEISS VISION CENTER apart is its team of highly skilled optometrists and optical experts who will provide personalized care and expert advice to customers.



Whether it's choosing the perfect frame, customizing lens options, or addressing specific eye care concerns, the dedicated staff at the center will ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all visitors.



