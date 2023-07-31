Video
Chevron BD President joins US-Bangladesh Business Council as a board member

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Desk

Chevron Bangladesh President and Managing Director Eric M Walker has joined US-Bangladesh Business Council as a Board Member.

The US-Bangladesh Business Council is the business advocacy group advancing policy priorities of the US business community in the bilateral trade relationship with Bangladesh, says a press release.

Regarding his joining Walker said, "Chevron is proud to be a partner of choice by maintaining safe and reliable operations, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of low-cost natural gas to support the increasing energy demand of Bangladesh over the last 28 years.

We aspire to fuel the growth of the Bangladesh economy with foreign direct investment and the utilization of our cutting-edge technology."

Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the country, which produce over60 per cent of the country's natural gas demand.

The company has invested over $3.6 billion in foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, with over $550 million in contracts awarded to local suppliers and contractors in the last 12 years.

Chevron has also invested in community programs that focus on healthcare, education, economic development, and disaster relief.

Over 97% of our workforce are talented Bangladeshi nationals who use world-class technology to safely deliver energy to Bangladesh.


