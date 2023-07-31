‘BD Govt working to promote ship recycling industry to int’l standard’







"Ship recycling industry is a promising sector for Bangladesh. In this industry, Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in terms of environmental, occupational and health safety. We are working to promote the industry to international standard," he said.



The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the 'Shipbuilding, Shipbreaking and Green Ship Recycling' session of the "5th International Marinetech Bangladesh Expo and Dialogue-2023" at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city on Friday, said a press release.

The three-day (July 27-29) exhibition has been organised under the initiative of Exponet Exhibition and in collaboration with the Department of Shipping.



Humayun said that Bangladesh has already approved the UN accord on ship recycling, also known as the Hong Kong Convention, introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).



