Salim Osman re-elected BKMEA President







With this, he has been elected president on the BKMEA board of directors for the seventh consecutive term. Mohammad Hatem has been elected executive president, Mansur Ahmed senior vice president for the same period.



Besides, elected vice presidents are Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Amal Poddar, Gaohar Siraj Jamil, Morshed Sarwar Sohel (finance), Akhtar Hossain Apurva and Mohammad Rashed, said a press release.

Earlier on July 20, the last day for submitting nomination papers for the 25 posts of directors, the same number of candidates submitted their nomination papers under the leadership of Salim Osman.



As an equal number of nominations were received against the prescribed posts, no election was required under Section 17 of the Trade Organizations Act-1994.



As a result, AKM Salim Osman, Managing Director of Wisdom Attires Ltd, was elected president for the 7th consecutive term. At the same time, the election board also announced the names of 24 other directors.



Former senior vice president of FBCCI Mohammad Ali served as the Chairman of the Election Board. Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Khaled Haider Khan Kajal and former director of FBCCI Prabir Kumar Saha were members on the board.



