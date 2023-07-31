

NBL Khulna, Shariatpur regions hold business review meeting



The day-long meeting was held at the conference hall in Faridpur city, says a press release.



Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, offered guidance to branch managers of Khulna and Shariatpur Region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization, loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service.

He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and business development.



Among others, Head of Human Resources and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Regional Heads along with senior officials of NBL Head Office and managers of all branches of Khulna and Shariatpur region were present in the meeting.



