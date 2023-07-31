Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBL Khulna, Shariatpur regions hold business review meeting

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Desk

NBL Khulna, Shariatpur regions hold business review meeting

NBL Khulna, Shariatpur regions hold business review meeting

The half-yearly business review meeting of Khulna and Shariatpur region of the National Bank Ltd was held with Branch managers on Saturday.

The day-long meeting was held at the conference hall in Faridpur city, says a press release.

Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, offered guidance to branch managers of Khulna and Shariatpur Region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization, loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service.

He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and business development.

Among others, Head of Human Resources and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Regional Heads along with senior officials of NBL Head Office and managers of all branches of Khulna and Shariatpur region were present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1200 investors receives undistributed dividends through CMSF
NBR earns Tk 1.25 lakh crore from VAT in FY23
BUILD dialogue deals with monetary policy statement and inflation
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
EU commits 20m euro for migration management
Kano BSTQM Quality Award launched
ZEISS Group to unveil ZEISS Vision Center in Dhaka


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft