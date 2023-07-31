

Lubex Lubricants joins hand with Ejab Group



The agreement was signed by Eshtiaque Ahmed, Managing Director of Ejab Group, and Cemal Ozturk, Export Sales Manager of Lubex Lubricants. Md. Al Monsur, Head of Lube Business, Ejab Group was also present at this time, says a press release.



Lubex is a leading lubricant brand in Turkey with over 80 OEM approvals and API certified high-tech products. The company's products are used by a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial, and marine.

Ejab Group is a diversified conglomerate with interests in a number of sectors, including agro, food, cold chain, and distribution.



The company has a strong track record of success in the Bangladeshi market and is well-positioned to market and distribute Lubex lubricants.



The agreement between Ejab Group and Lubex Lubricants is a significant development for both companies. It will allow Ejab Group to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers, while it will allow Lubex Lubricants to gain a foothold in the growing Bangladeshi market.



