Monday, 31 July, 2023
HSIA launches Web Portal, call centre, CRM software for passengers

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The authorities of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) launched three digital services to provide better facilities to its passengers on Thursday.

The services include a dynamic web portal, 24/7 hotline call centre and customer relationship management software (CRM), according to officials.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), inaugurated the services this afternoon.

"A passenger can be informed about the flight schedule, check-in time through the newly launched web portal (www.hsia.gov.bd)," Mafidur Rahman said.

Apart from this, list of duty-free products of tourism corporations and other organizations, airport information service, answers to any airport-related questions, list of customs duty officers, all babysitting services, immigration police services, security services and first aid services information.

There are also airport help desk protocol services, wheelchair services, lost and found services, banking and money exchange services, hotel information as well.

In case of emergency, the phone numbers of all officials on duty at the airport will be found in this software.

The HSIA 24/7 hotline call centre (09614-013600) will provide services to the passengers through representatives in both Bengali and English language.

"Our honourable passengers can share their service related complaints through the call centre. They can also enquire about related information through these services," said the Caab chairman.    �UNB


