SAUDIA expands international flights incorporating Bangladeshi travelers







The airline will operate more than 32,400 flights, reflecting a 4 percent increase. These measures aim to meet high demand during peak seasons and ensure smooth operations, efficient reservations for scheduled and seasonal destinations, and streamlined processes at airports.



For international flights for Bangladeshi travelers, SAUDIA is providing more than 4.2 million seats, achieving a 16 percent increase. Additionally, the airline is introducing over 14,800 flights, reflecting a 15 percent increase.

On domestic routes, over 3.2 million seats will be available through 17,600 flights.



The operational plan for the summer of 2023 is continuously monitored by a dedicated team from Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) to evaluate its performance.



Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, emphasised the airline's extensive experience in managing operations throughout the year, especially during peak seasons.



The plan includes increasing flights, seat capacity, and introducing seasonal destinations to meet guests' needs while providing excellent services for their Bangladeshi customers.



He also acknowledged the various challenges in the aviation industry, which included managing the departure of Hajj pilgrims from Makkah.



The airline implemented comprehensive procedures and prepared the necessary facilities to ensure a successful summer season and Hajj pilgrimage.



With its fleet of 164 world-class aircraft, SAUDIA group has cemented a firm reputation globally for its service, comfort, safety, and reliability, notching many enviable industry awards along the way. Recently, SAUDIA has advanced 11 positions in the "SKYTRAX" airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. �UNB



